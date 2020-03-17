The Outer Banks has closed bridges into the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and all of Hatteras Island in an effort to keep coronavirus off the chain of barrier islands.
Spring break is usually a time when businesses reopen and visitors start returning to the North Carolina resort towns, but an influx of tourists, coupled with coronavirus worries, left grocery store shelves depleted and local officials worried about a strain on emergency resources.
The Dare County Sheriff's Office set up a roadblock at the south end of the Wright Memorial Bridge into the Outer Banks at 2 p.m., turning away anyone who is not a resident, property owner or worker.
The Outer Banks had no confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon.
For more information on the closure, see OBXToday.com
