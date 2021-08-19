Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 79F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.