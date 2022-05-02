After two straight years of pandemic dining restrictions, you can expect plenty of your friends and neighbors are making plans to dine out for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
The online restaurant reservation service Open Table said Mother’s Day reservations are running 13% ahead of reservations last year and 39% ahead of Mother’s Day dining reservations in pre-pandemic 2019.
Open Table said its research also shows that 48% of moms would find dining out “ideal” on Mother’s Day. No surprise to some, 58% of moms take part in planning their own Mother’s Day activities, the research shows.
Brunch is a traditional and popular Mother’s Day outing and six area restaurants are among 100 listed as the best restaurants in the nation for brunch by Open Table, including Bistro L'Hermitage at 12723 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge.
Almost all six of the top 100 in the region are French restaurants. Beyond Bistro L'Hermitage and L’Auberge Chez François in Great Falls, the four other eateries -- all in D.C. -- are:
- Le Diplomate on 14th Street in downtown D.C.
- La Piquette in D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood
- Old Ebbitt Grill near the White House
- St Anselm in the Union Market District of NE D.C.
