The Page County Sheriff's Office will be escorting fallen Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum home from the state medical examiner's office in Manassas this evening.
The sheriff's office is asking folks who'd like to show support to come out and greet the motorcade as it travels along Interstate 66 from University Boulevard in Manassas to U.S. 340 from Front Royal to the Bradley Funeral Home on East Main Street in Luray.
Winum, a former state police trooper who worked for the Town of Stanley police in Shenandoah Valley since 2016, was gunned down Friday attempting a traffic stop. The shooting suspect was later found hiding in a barn and shot and killed by Page County deputies.
The sheriff's office says they expect to arrive in Page County between 7:30-8:30 p.m., so the motorcade will likely leave Manassas around 6 p.m.
Please share. We’ve just received word that we will be bringing Officer Nick Winum home from Manassas tonight. The...Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 27, 2021
