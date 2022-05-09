A 58-year-old Stafford County man injured in a May 3 motorcycle crash has died.
The wreck happened about 1:45 p.m. on Courthouse Road at Interstate 95, with rider Richard Bobinger ejected from the motorcycle, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It didn't appear any other vehicles were involved.
On May 5, Bobinger died at Mary Washington Hospital from his injuries.
Deputies with the Traffic Safety Unit will be at the crash scene in the next week for follow up investigation, the release said. Road closures will be in place for several hours while the crash is documented.
Anyone with information contact the lead investigator, Deputy S.C. Martin, at 540-658-4450.
