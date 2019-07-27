A 53-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a crash Wednesday, July 24, on Purcell Road in mid-Prince William County.
Police were called to the wreck at 5:15 p.m. in the 12500 block of Purcell Road. The initial investigation revealed that the rider of a 2002 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Purcell when he attempted to navigate out of a turn, police said in a news release.
The rear left portion of the motorcycle struck the asphalt causing the rider to separate from the motorcycle into a ditch.
The victim, identified as Andrew Negvesky, 53, of Dale City, was taken to the hospital, where he died Saturday, police said.
Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in this crash.
