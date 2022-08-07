A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries.
The driver of the 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 1 near Allen Dent Road “in an apparent reckless manner according to multiple witnesses,” Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
As the motorcycle approached the intersection about 11:13 a.m., the motorcyclist “disregarded the red traffic signal and proceeded into the intersection,” Perok said.
The motorcycle collided with a 2015 Hyundai Tucson that had the green signal and was turning left onto northbound U.S. 1 from Allen Dent Road, Perok said. The force of the crash separated the motorcyclist from the motorcycle, Perok said. He then slid into the intersection where he struck the front of a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500.
The motorcyclist, identified as Jason Alan Whitaker, 46, of Quantico, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died, Perok said.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 50-year-old Dumfries woman, and her two passengers, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released. The driver of the Dodge, a 57-year-old Stafford man, was not injured.
Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
