A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday night wreck on Interstate 66 near the 50 mile marker in Fairfax County.
A 2006 Suzuki GSX-R 600 was traveling east on I-66 about 11:25 p.m. when it rear-ended a 2003 Honda Odyssey, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected and thrown into the travel lane. Both the motorcyclist and the motorcycle were then struck by two additional vehicles, Geller said. The motorcycle caught fire.
The motorcyclist, Jeffrey R. Armstrong, 29, of Sterling, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
No other drivers were injured. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, Geller said.
