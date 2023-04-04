A motorcyclist fired shots at another driver Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 66 in Haymarket, shutting down the eastbound lanes for hours.
State police say an SUV traveling east on I-66 was struck by gunfire around 2:40 p.m. at the 40 mile marker near the Fauquier and Prince William line. There were no injuries.
According to witnesses, the gunman was operating a motorcycle and sped away after the shooting, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
“At this stage of the investigation, the shooting does appear to have been an isolated incident,” she said.
The eastbound lanes were closed until about 5 p.m., with state police diverting traffic onto U.S. 15.
The shooting is the second on a Northern Virginia interstate in less than a month.
On March 19, a driver fired shots at several other cars on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County. That shooting happened near Exit 52 at Little River Turnpike at 5:10 p.m. State police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Anyone who may have witnessed today’s shooting or has information on the identity of the shooter is asked to to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
News stories like this all the time these days. NOVA will end up like Detroit soon enough...and like Detroit..the voters will still think Democrats can get them out of the whole they dug themselves into.
