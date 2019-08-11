A motorcyclist was killed and a woman faces DUI charges after a crash early Sunday morning on Dale Boulevard in Dale City.
Police say the drivers of a motorcycle and a 2018 Toyota sedan were both traveling westbound on Dale Boulevard near Forestdale Avenue about 2:15 a.m. when both vehicles crossed over the center median. Both the motorcycle and the car struck two separate trees before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the 2015 Ducati motorcycle, John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Marcia Whaley.
The driver of the Toyota, 26-year-old Katrina Nicole Thomas of Townes Place in Fredericksburg, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries, Whaley said.
Thomas was charged with driving while intoxicated, Whaley said. Additional charges may be pending.
Whaley said speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.