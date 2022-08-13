A 56-year-old Oakton woman died in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Joplin Road in Triangle.
The crash happened near mile marker 18 just after 1:30 p.m., when the operator of 2013 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster motorcycle was traveling southbound on Joplin Road with a group of other riders.
The rider failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway and traveled over the double yellow lines before leaving the road and striking a tree, Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr said.
Rescue workers took the victim to an area hospital where she later died. No additional vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police have identified the motorcyclist as Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Carr said.
