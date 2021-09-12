A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle in Dale City and crashed into a parked car and a house.
The wreck happened at Dale Boulevard and Hillendale Drive at 5:12 p.m. The operator of a 2001 Honda CBR 600F4i accelerated and lost control at the stoplight, which had just turned from red to green, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The motorcycle left the roadway and hit an unoccupied, parked 2011 Mercedes Benz E350, then a home in the 4500 block of Dale Boulevard, Perok said.
No one in the house was injured. The operator of the motorcycle, Carlos Erasmo Lopez Castro, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.
