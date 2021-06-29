State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Monday night following a pursuit initiated by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling northbound in the 10600 block of Marsh Road in a reckless manner and attempted to stop the driver, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
The Suzuki GSXR continued traveling northbound onto U.S. 29 at a high rate of speed when additional deputies and Virginia State Police assisted, the release said. The motorcyclist attempted to turn into a crossover near Comfort Inn Drive, but was traveling too fast and lost control, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The motorcycle went through the median and into the southbound lanes of Route 29 where the motorcycle struck two vehicles. The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Police have not released his name pending notification of family.
None of the drivers in the two vehicles that were struck were injured.
While state police investigate the crash, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal review of the incident.
High speed and reckless riding / driving has become common by persons who own high performance wheeled vehicles, including some that are human-powered.
