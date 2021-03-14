A Portsmouth man was killed in a Saturday morning crash involving two motorcycles, two cars and a Fairfax County Connector bus.
Police say the crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. on Jeff Todd Way near Mill Towns Court in Mount Vernon. Preliminarily, detectives believe the operators of a 2018 Ducati sport bike, a 2019 Kawasaki sport bike, and a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro were stopped at the intersection of Jeff Todd Way and Richmond Highway, police said in a news release. When the light turned green, the motorcyclists and driver of the Camaro rapidly accelerated continuing westbound.
Both motorcyclists attempted to pass the driver of a 2013 Acura TL, police said. The operator of the Ducati, Travis West, 20, of Portsmouth, hit the right side of the Acura and then impacted the rear of a Fairfax County Connector bus that was legally stopped in the right lane at a bus stop, the release said.
The collision with the bus caused the motorcycle and the rear of the bus to catch fire. The operator of the Kawasaki lost control of the motorcycle which fell on its side and slid to a stop nearby.
Both motorcyclists were taken to the hospital where West succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The operator of the Kawasaki was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
The bus contained no passengers and the bus driver was not injured. The driver of the Acura and the Chevy were also uninjured.
Detectives believe that speed was a contributing factor for the crash.
Details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
