A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Manassas Historic District on July 4, according to a Manassas City Police Department news release.
At approximately 9 p.m. on July 4, the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Center Street, near the intersection of Church Street.
A motorcyclist traveling northbound collided with an SUV turning left from Church Street. The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services.
The department said the accident is still under investigation.
The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.
(1) comment
Very unfortunate and surprising in a 25 zone with a helmet. Pedestrians have a 70% chance of survival at 25, though SUVs decrease those odds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.