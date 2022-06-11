Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the area of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court just before 9:30 p.m., where they attempted CPR on the cyclist, 40-year-old Ricky Raiseem Whittington of Woodbridge. Whittington died at the scene, Prince William County Police Officer Ami Newman-Paul said in a news release.
Police say Whittington was on a 2016 Honda F650GS motorcycle traveling westbound on Neabsco Mills Road approaching the intersection "at a high rate of speed" when the bike struck a 2004 Lexus RX330 making a left turn onto Smoke Court.
The force of the collision caused Whittington to "separate from the motorcycle and impact the roadway," Newman-Paul said.
The driver of the Lexus, a 31-year-old Woodbridge woman, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Speed does appear to be a factor in the collision, Newman-Paul said, and Whittington was wearing a helmet.
Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
