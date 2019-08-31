A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger injured Saturday morning in a crash at Lee Highway and Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville.
Police were called to the intersection at 5:09 a.m., where the motorcyclist had collided with an SUV.
Prince William County police say the bike's operator was traveling south on Lee Highway when the motorcycle collided with a 2010 Toyota SUV that traveling west on Heathcote Boulevard.
The bike's operator died at the scene, police said. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The SUV driver was not injured.
Police say the investigation continues.
