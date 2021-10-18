State police are investigating a fatal crash in Loudoun County that happened early Sunday, but wasn't discovered until several hours later by a passing motorist.
A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was was traveling west on Route 267 when it ran off the road at the Exit 6 ramp for Route 772/Ashburn Village Boulevard about 1:19 a.m., state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Sonata ran off the road, struck an impact attenuator, then continued through the grass, along a steep embankment and then through thick landscaping. The Sonata struck a Washington Metro Power Transfer building, but the vehicle was concealed from the road by the landscaping, Geller said.
A passing motorist spotted the wreckage at 8:06 a.m., she said.
The driver, an adult female, was found dead at the scene. Troopers are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
