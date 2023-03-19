State police are looking for a driver who fired shots at several other cars on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County Sunday evening.
At 5:10 p.m., police were notified about the gunfire in the northbound lanes near Exit 52 at Little River Turnpike, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The sedan continued north on I-495.
One vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.
The northbound travel lanes were temporarily closed so troopers could search for shell casings and any additional evidence.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office is investigating the incident.
