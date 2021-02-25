Detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man told police he was flagged down by another motorist Wednesday afternoon, shot at, assaulted and robbed while traveling in the area of Featherbed and General Trimbles lanes outside Manassas.
The incident happened about 1:15 p.m. as the victim was driving in the area. He told officers he was flagged down by a driver on the opposite side of the road. After he stopped, the passenger got out of the other vehicle and brandished a firearm before firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The gunman then pulled the victim from his vehicle and demanded his property. During the encounter, the man also struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground and temporarily lose consciousness, Carr said.
The robber took the victim’s property before getting back into the gold-colored sedan and quickly fleeing the area.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that didn't appear to be life threatening.
The passenger in the suspect's car was described as black, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last ween wearing a blue shirt and carrying a handgun. The driver was described only as a black male.
Carr said officers located shell casings in the roadway. The investigation continues.
