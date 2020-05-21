A driver suffered an apparent medical emergency Thursday and drove into the front of the Giant food store in Center Plaza on Dale Boulevard.
No one inside the store at 4309 Dale Blvd. was injured.
The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No information about the person's condition was available Thursday evening.
(1) comment
Thank God the mask saved her, or did it cause the person to pass out?!
