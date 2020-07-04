Shortly before 6 p.m. on this holiday evening a Tennessee motorist traveling east on Route 211 between Sperryville and Washington lost control of his four-door sedan and crashed head-on into one of several U.S. flag adorned antique Farmall tractors displayed every Fourth of July by Rappahannock native Manly Bruce.
The motorist, who was not injured, told this newspaper that as he climbed a small hill on approach to the accident site at 12484 Lee Highway his vehicle began to swerve, at which time he overcorrected and lost control, striking the wheel of the red tractor parked a fair distance back from the shoulder of the roadway.
Both the vehicle, its airbags fully deployed, and the tractor had to be hauled away because of damage. At one point Rappahannock Sheriff’s deputies had to halt traffic on the busier-than-normal highway. It was not immediately known if there were other occupants in the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Bruce, a 77-year resident of the county, shook his head in the affirmative when asked if this was the first time anything like this ever happened to one of his patriotic displays. He said he even takes the extra precaution of removing the tractors from exhibit each night over the holiday period.
“They do bring back fond memories of our farmland, our heritage and, most of all, our freedom,” Rappahannock News columnist Jan Clatterbuck wrote of Bruce’s annual display during a previous Fourth of July.
Farmall was a prominent model and brand name for International Harvester tractors, and were produced from the 1920s to 1980s, albeit the Farmall name was usually presented as McCormick-Deering Farmall and later McCormick Farmall (like this particular tractor that was struck Saturday evening).
Until 1936, all Farmall tractors were painted a deep blue-grey, at which time a company decision was made to paint the entire tractor — engine to frame to wheels — “Farmall Red.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.