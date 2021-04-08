The National Park Service has officially listed Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Cemetery in the National Register of Historic Places.
The church and cemetery, at 15008 Lee Highway in Gainesville, are significant because they were the heart of The Settlement, an area established by formerly enslaved people after the Civil War.
The National Register listing, announced in February, is an honorary designation that recognizes the nation’s historic places that are significant, including individual buildings, sites, structures, objects and historic districts.
On Dec. 10, the Virginia Board of Historic Resources listed the church and cemetery in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Register is the state’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance.
The National Register website now includes Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Cemetery in the National Register of Historic Places.
