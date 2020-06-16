George Washington’s Mount Vernon reopens to the public this weekend, but with some limits and safety precautions in place.
The estate will reopen to members on Saturday, June 20 and to the general public on Sunday, June 21.
The mansion interior and education center will remain closed, as will the theaters, history room, the Wharf, the food court pavilion, the Mount Vernon Inn restaurant and the Washington Library.
Outdoor spaces will be open, including the east lawn, historic gardens, 18th-century outbuildings, Washington’s Tomb and the Pioneer Farm.
In addition, the Mount Vernon Inn food truck will be available on the 12-acre field, ensuring food and beverages are made available while still practicing proper social distancing.
Additional safety measures will be in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Highlights include:
- When possible, maintain 6-feet of social distancing. Markings and signs will assist guests with this effort.
- Guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings when indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Hand sanitizer stations installed around the estate as well as signage promoting proper hygiene.
- Mount Vernon's staff will provide regular enhanced cleaning in high touch areas throughout the day.
See Mount Vernon's website for more information.
