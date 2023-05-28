The Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce awarded 13 scholarships last week to local high school students planning to continue their study in a business-related field.
The 2023 Distinguished Business Scholars are:
- Bianca Blancaflor, Lake Braddock High School
- Jackson Brown, Edison High School
- Lauren Cremer, Bishop Ireton High School
- Julia Hopper, West Potomac High School
- John Hood, Mount Vernon High School
- Jada-Ane Larkin, Hayfield Secondary School
- William Michael Meares, Mount Vernon High School
- Adam Peverill, Mount Vernon High School
- John Shaffer, South County High School
- Laura Ridgeway, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Maxwell Riggs, Hayfield Secondary School
- Steven Liu, Annandale High School
- Nicole Trejo, Lewis High School
The winners were recognized during a chamber reception on May 23 at The Fairfax at Fort Belvoir Retirement Community.
Scott Stroh, a past chair of the chamber and chair of its charitable foundation, and members of the Education Partnership Board of Directors raise the money for the scholarships and select the scholarship recipients. The other members are: Scott Stroh III, Gunston Hall; Michael Bennett, Ourisman Automotive Group; Travis Clarke, Burke & Herbert Bank; Don Cammarata, Covanta Fairfax; Holly Dougherty, Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber; George Ksenics, Andrews Federal Credit Union; Mike Murphy, Mount Vernon Knights of Columbus; Alex Thalacker, Fairfax County EDA; Eric Christensen, Springfield Town Center, and Genie Wilford, Edison High School Academy.
Scholarships are made possible by donations from local businesses and by funds raised at chamber's annual golf tournament. Covanta Fairfax Inc., Ourisman Automotive dealerships, CDI Inc., Rubrik and Cisco provided complete scholarships.
“The Chamber is committed to providing scholarships for local high school students,” said Holly Dougherty, president of the chamber. “We think this is the right thing to do and we consider the scholarships an investment in the future of the community.”
The event was sponsored by the Fairfax Retirement Community and the Army Retirement Residence Foundation - Potomac. Retired Brigadier Gen. Robert Jorgensen, president of the Army Retirement Residence Foundation, was the guest speaker for the event.
The Chamber has awarded scholarships for more than 20 years with a cumulative value of $294,000.
