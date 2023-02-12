No weenie jokes this year. Cocktail wieners have fallen from grace as Virginians' most popular Super Bowl food, replaced now by the more respectable buffalo wings.
Buffalo wings are the most popular food in six other states, too, including Maryland, Illinois, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to an annual study of Google searches by Bid-on-Equipment.com.
Other top foods include meatballs, tater tots, and queso. While queso was Wisconsin’s favorite dish, a close second there was a beer cheese dip.
Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, and Indiana all like to stay warm on game day with a bowl of chili. While South Carolina likes chili, people there prefer it on a hot dog. Separately, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee like to do pigs in a blanket.
Certain foods were only popular in individual states. People in Delaware like to serve up crab balls, in Arkansas fried pickles are a favorite, Floridians love guacamole, and people living in Oregon can’t get enough of sweet potato fries.
Surprisingly, the most popular Super Bowl food in all of America isn’t buffalo wings, but meatballs. Meatballs are the most searched dish around the Super Bowl season followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.