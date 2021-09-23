McLean Central Park will come to life Sunday, Oct. 3, when MPAartfest returns with a day of art, music, food and fun.
In its 15th year, MPAartfest was selected by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows in the country. This year’s festival, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., will feature the work of more than 40 selected artists, some of the region's most talented musicians, local food vendors and children’s activities.
During the one-day juried fine art show and sale, McLean Central Park will be transformed into a landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of over artists from the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. For a complete list of this year’s featured artists, visit the McLean Project for the Arts website.
“Each fall, MPAartfest celebrates our community and the arts in the beautiful setting of McLean Central Park. We are so appreciative of our lead community sponsor, the McLean Community Center, and of all the generous community sponsors who help to make it all possible," said MPA executive director Lori Carbonneau. "We invite all the community to join us for a relaxing and inspiring day of art in the park."
Musical performances are being curated by music director Ken Avis, radio host of Antidote WERA 96.7 FM and a performing musician with the award-winning band Veronneau. This year’s performers include: Blues Alley Youth Jazz Orchestra (10 a.m.), Sheyda Do’a Band (11 a.m.), Nataly Merezhuk’s Hot Band (noon), Project Locrea (1 p.m.), Irene Jalenti (2 p.m.), and Josanne Francis (3 p.m.).
Sponsored by BOWA, Deirdre Maull Orthodontics, McLean Properties, Del. Kathleen Murphy, and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the MPAartfest children’s activity tents will feature a variety of art-based activities and learning stations. Other art highlights include the children’s art walk. Presented by New Dominion Women’s Club, this juried open-air gallery displays artwork from local public and private elementary school students.
On the food front, MPAartfest will again feature Café Beret, where guests can enjoy wine and beer provided by The Wine Outlet. The event will also offer food from a variety of food trucks and eateries including Kona Shaved Ice and The BIG Cheese.
Safety precautions include hand sanitation stations and encouragement of social distancing and face mask-wearing.
MPAartfest 2021 is presented by the McLean Project for the Arts, with the help of its lead community sponsor, McLean Community Center, and our partnership with Fairfax County Park Authority. Other supporters include The Mather, MaxMara, HBC Keller Williams Realty, Win Sheridan, JJ and Sonu Singh, BOWA, McLean Properties, Del. Kathleen Murphy, Deirdre Maull Orthodontics, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, Anjali and Arun Gupta, Carrie Kraemer, and Priscilla and Scott Stanzel.
MPAartfest admission is free. Parking will be available at the McLean Community Center, at 1234 Ingleside Avenue. For more information visit www.mpaart.org/ or email info@mpaart.org.
In addition to MPAartfest, McLean Project for the Arts provides art exhibitions showcasing the work of established and emerging artists, educational programs, art classes, summer art camps, and ArtReach, an award-winning program serving students in grades K-12, seniors and individuals with special needs.
