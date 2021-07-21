An MS-13 gang member from Northern Virginia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his part in the March 2019 stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy, who was a fellow gang member.
Kevin Alexis Rodriguez, 20, of Annandale, was sentenced this week for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence related to the murder.
The victim, Jacson Pineda-Chicas of Parkwood Court in Falls Church, had been stabbed and slashed 144 times and his body dumped and set on fire in Stafford County.
MS-13 is a gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants from El Salvador. Branches or “cliques” of MS-13, one of the largest street gangs in the United States, operate throughout Maryland, Virginia, and throughout the United States.
To protect the gang and to enhance its reputation, MS-13 members are expected to use any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
MS-13 members are required to commit acts of violence to maintain membership and discipline within the gang. Another principal rule of MS-13 is that its members must never cooperate with law enforcement. Violation of this rule results in an order of death for the offender.
Members and associates in this particular clique met on a regular basis to, among other things, discuss gang affairs and report on acts of violence committed by their members, with the goal of inciting and encouraging further violence, according to a criminal complaint.
The indictment alleges that on March 8, 2019, the LCGS clique members at the leaders home in Maryland to discuss recent contacts the victim, Pineda-Chicas, had with police. During the meeting, Pineda-Chicas was questioned and at least one other MS-13 member allegedly assaulted him and another gang member who tried to defend him, the criminal complaint said.
Pineda-Chicas was beaten, cut, and stabbed more than 100 times. The indictment alleges that LGCS clique members stabbed and murdered Pineda-Chicas on the orders of clique leader Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, a/k/a “Felon,” 31, of Landover Hills, Maryland, the complain states.
Pineda-Chicas' body was then taken to a secluded location in Stafford and set on fire.
Pineda-Chicas' remains were found about 5 a.m. March 12 off River Road in Stafford County. The Stafford Sheriff's Office was initially unable to identify the victim, but after releasing a photo of a distinctive tattoo on his arm, they received a tip on his identity.
Gang members, including the clique leader, used knives to repeatedly cut and stab the victim, who was taken into the basement of the residence, where gang members stabbed him until he died.
According to the autopsy report, Pineda-Chicas suffered a total of 144 wounds: 68 stab wounds and 76 cutting wounds. The autopsy also reported that the victim’s left internal jugular vein was cut and left carotid artery, an artery within the throat cavity, was transected, court records show.
Flores and three other gang member, including the clique leader, face murder charges in Prince George's County, Md., in connection with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.