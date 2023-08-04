U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Friday sentenced Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, to life in federal prison for racketeering, murder and other charges related to a grisly 2019 gang murder.
The victim, Jacson Pineda-Chicas of Parkwood Court in Falls Church, had been stabbed more than 100 times and his body dumped and set on fire in Stafford County.
Hernandez-Garcia was convicted in the case on Dec. 16, 2022, after a two-week trial, along with co-defendants Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, a/k/a “Felon,” age 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland and Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, a/k/a “Impaciente,” age 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland.
Ordonez-Zometa was sentenced to life in federal prison on March 6. Ortega-Ayala also faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at his sentencing on Sept. 25.
MS-13 is a gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants from El Salvador. Branches or “cliques” of MS-13, one of the largest street gangs in the United States and operates throughout Maryland, Virginia and D.C.
To protect the gang and to enhance its reputation, MS-13 members are expected to use any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
MS-13 members are required to commit acts of violence to maintain membership and discipline within the gang. Another principal rule of MS-13 is that its members must never cooperate with law enforcement. Violation of this rule results in an order of death for the offender.
According to court records, the defendants were members and associates of the Los Ghettos Criminales Salvatruchas (“LCGS” or “Ghettos”) clique of MS-13, with Ordonez being the leader.
On March 8, 2019, Ordonez held a meeting for LCGS clique members at his home to discuss recent contacts the victim, Pineda-Chicas, had with police. During the meeting, Ordonez questioned Pineda-Chicas about his recent interaction with police and other matters. As a result of suspicions Pineda-Chicas was cooperating with police, the defendants and at least one other MS-13 member allegedly assaulted him and another gang members who tried to defend him, the criminal complaint said.
Pineda-Chicas was beaten, cut, and stabbed more than 100 times. The indictment alleges that Ortega, Hernandez, Rodriguez, and other LGCS clique members stabbed and murdered Pineda-Chicas on Ordonez’ orders.
Ordonez then directed clique members to conceal and destroy evidence of the murder, telling them to take Pineda-Chicas' body to a secluded location in Stafford, and set it on fire, according to court records.
Ordonez, Hernandez, and Rodriguez stayed at the crime scene and attempted to destroy, remove, and conceal evidence of the murder. When Ortega returned from Stafford, the defendants and others attempted to remove any evidence of the murder, including blood, from the vehicle used to transport the body, court records show.
Pineda-Chicas' remains were found about 5 a.m. March 12 off River Road in Stafford County. The Stafford Sheriff's Office was initially unable to identify the victim, but after releasing a photo of a distinctive tattoo on his arm, they received a tip on his identity.
Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement. The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations both have nationwide tiplines that you can call to report what you know. You can reach the FBI at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713), or you can call HSI at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.
