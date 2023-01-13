crash 95 stafford.jpg

VDOT cameras show the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north near Falmouth on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 VDOT traffic camera
Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck.
 
Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
 
I-95 northbound through travelers with destinations beyond Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area, are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delay. Consider exiting I-95 northbound at exit 104 at Carmel Church in Caroline County, and traveling on Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound.
 
Fredericksburg area motorists can expect travel delays on major regional routes connecting with the interstate, including U.S. 1 northbound.
 
There was no word on injuries.
 
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
