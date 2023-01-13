Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery involving "multiple armed suspects" at Waggy's Towing near Independent Hill.
The robbers took money from an employee at the business at 14955 Dumfries Road about 11:30 a.m. before fleeing in a vehicle, Prince William County Police said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported.
Police say residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area.
