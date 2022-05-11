Police are investigating a road rage incident in Woodbridge that involved multiple gunshots and ramming cars.
Police were called to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Dale Boulevard at 2:48 p.m., where a 47-year-old man reported he was shot at by the driver of a gray Honda Accord.
While driving on Dale Boulevard approaching Neabsco Mills Road, the Honda driver fired multiple gunshots towards the victim’s vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The gunman then drove past the victim’s vehicle and turned onto U.S. 1. As both drivers approached the intersection of U.S. 1 and Neabsco Mills Road the victim rammed the front of his car into the rear of the Honda "in an attempt to disable the vehicle," Carr said.
As the vehicles continued down the road, the victim struck the Honda a second time before the gunman fired additional rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle, Carr said.
The rounds disabled the victim’s car and he pulled to the side of the road where he contacted the police. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
