The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas has announced plans to hold three concerts this spring at Hylton on the Hill, its outdoor performance space.
Located just beyond the Hylton Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus, Hylton on the Hill will host Seán Heely Celtic Band, Lua Project and The Rock-A-Sonics for concerts in late May and June, providing patrons with physically distanced seating areas to enjoy the live performances.
Seán Heely Celtic Band
Saturday, May 29, at 4 p.m.
U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely and his band of All-Star Celtic musicians offer an outdoor performance that will sweep audiences away to Scotland and Ireland.
Lua Project
Saturday, June 5, at 4 p.m.
Lua Project invites the whole family to experience “Mexilachian Music,” the joyful confluence of original and traditional music from Mexico, Appalachia and the Atlantic basin, featuring eclectic musical styles across cultures and times.
The Rock-A-Sonics
Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m.
Slip into your blue suede shoes and travel back in time to 1957, when the King was perfecting his lip snarl and hip swivel. The Rock-A-Sonics play a versatile mix of old-school Rockabilly, vintage country and piano-pounding rock-and-roll.
The Hylton Center is also resuming small, physically distanced audiences for select in-person events in Merchant Hall this spring. This will include two performances of “Mason Opera – Acts of Love and Marriage,” featuring works from “The Telephone” by Gian Carlo Menotti, “Dream Lovers” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Act II of “Le nozze di Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (April 24 at 8 p.m. and April 25 at 3 p.m.).
Hylton Center Arts Partner Manassas Ballet Theatre will present the romantic ballet “Giselle” May 14-16 to limited audiences.
The Hylton’s in-person programming is in addition to the performances the Hylton Center has been presenting through Hylton at Home. Run in partnership with Mason Arts at Home through the Center for the Arts and George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, Hylton at Home presents livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events.
And in Fairfax...
Meanwhile, the Center for the Arts at George Mason University’s Fairfax campus will also hold in-person outdoor performances starting this weekend on Mason Pond Lawn, the expanse of grass directly across from the Center for the Arts concert hall.
Mason Pond Lawn also will feature physically-distanced seating areas and will follow strict safety protocols.
Planned concerts are:
The Barclay Brass
Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m.
$25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12
Named “a visionary ensemble” by The Washington Post, The Barclay Brass performs an “out of this world” concert of classical works and themes from the Star Wars soundtrack.
Collision of Rhythm
Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m.
$15 adult, $10 youth through grade 12
Collision of Rhythm is the ultimate dynamic duo made up of a tap-dancing percussion virtuoso and a beatboxing, juggling multi-instrumentalist.
Tribute to Sonny Rollins
Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m.
$25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12
The talented Mason Jazz Faculty salutes tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins, long heralded as “the greatest living jazz improviser,” who has inspired generations of musicians.
Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts is also holding some in-person performances open to the public this spring on the Fairfax campus. Performances will be free, but tickets are required in advance.
Included are three performances by the Mason School of Theater of the Elizabeth Swados musical “Runaways” (directed by Erin Gardner with music direction by Joe Walsh) on April 30 at 8 p.m. and on May 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Mason Pond Lawn.
