The All Muslim Association of America Inc. announced Monday it is suing Stafford County over a decision that effectively blocked the association from building a new cemetery on Garrisonville Road.
The AMAA is a Virginia-based nonprofit religious organization that provides low-cost burial and funeral services to Muslims in the region, particularly those without close family or financial means. The nonprofit is represented by Muslim Advocates and the law firms Milbank LLP and HMA Law Firm.
The group’s current cemetery on Brooke Road in southern Stafford is nearing capacity.
“After years of searching for a new, suitable property, the nonprofit purchased a parcel of land in Stafford County that is zoned for cemetery use by-right,” the AMAA said in a news release.
In 2015, the All Muslim Association purchased the land on Garrisonville Road for the new graveyard, a use that was allowed at the time by county ordinance. In 2016, the county changed that ordinance to restrict cemeteries within 900 feet of private wells, and reservoirs or streams that drain into reservoirs. In 2017, the AMAA asked the county to change the ordinance, but supervisors voted to keep it the way it was, launching a Department of Justice investigation.
The county, the AMAA contends:
- “Prevented the nonprofit from being able to use its land by imposing new and scientifically unsupported minimum distance requirements between AMAA’s cemetery and certain surrounding water sources
- “Subjected the Muslim association to an onerous application process that is not applicable to “churchyard” cemeteries
- “Ignored clear guidance from the Virginia Health Department stating that AMAA’s proposed cemetery would create no public health problems
- “Held hearings on the revised cemetery ordinance that were later described by county board members as a ‘sham,’ and which included misguided and inflammatory comments from county officials.
“Stafford County and the Board of Supervisors have demonstrated a bias in favor of Christian cemeteries and against Muslim ones. The county’s new ordinance allows ‘churchyard’ cemeteries to bypass a burdensome application process and size restrictions,” the association said in its statement. “While the county has applied this ‘churchyard’ designation to Christian cemeteries, it has refused to classify AMAA’s Muslim cemetery and at least one other Muslim group’s proposed cemetery as ‘churchyards.’”
The AMAA asks the county to amend the ordinance to allow the cemetery to be built, and asks for damages and attorneys’ fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.