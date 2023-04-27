Prince William County Public Schools officials are still taking input on the name for their newest elementary school.
Located on Crestwood Drive near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Ashton Avenue just outside the Manassas city limits, what’s currently being called Rosemount Lewis Elementary School will be open for students with the start of the 2023-24 school year.
But it still doesn’t have an official name.
Last week, Matt Townsend, the school system’s capital improvement program supervisor, said a naming committee is still taking suggestions online. So far, the committee has held two public input meetings and, as of last week, received 129 suggestions with 46 different names proposed.
Of those, eight had received multiple suggestions: Innovation Elementary (60 suggestions); Rosemount Lewis Elementary (14); Barack Obama Elementary (5); Ashton Elementary (4); Crestwood Elementary (2); Liberty Elementary (2); Steven Walts Elementary (2), and Stonewall Jackson Elementary (2).
During the planning process, the $37 million school, which will serve kindergarten through fifth grade, has been given the placeholder name because it’s being built next to Rosemount Lewis Park.
Kelle Stroud will serve as the school’s first principal. She has been working for the school division since 2007, when she started as a fifth-grade teacher at Buckland Mills Elementary School. After serving as the school’s assistant principal beginning in 2016, she took over as principal of that school in 2018.
Townsend said the school, the first three-story elementary school in the county, is progressing nicely. Registration is open for rising kindergarteners, and the school expects to host open houses for families and community members in August.
“Construction is moving along and progressing nicely,” Townsend said. “It’s really a beautiful building and we are well on track to open up for the upcoming school year.”
