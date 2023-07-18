Nando’s PERi-PERi honors Mandela Day and its South African roots today, July 18, by giving away free meals in exchange for back-to-school supplies.
The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time at all Nando’s U.S. locations, which are in Virginia, D.C., Maryland and Chicago.
"By bringing any new back-to-school item, customers will receive a free flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken leg or breast, prepared at the spice level of their choosing," the company said in a news release. Nando’s will then drop off the donations at under-served community schools.
“Mandela Day holds a special place in our hearts and we hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s Chief Brand Officer. “So drop off school supplies for our local students in need and enjoy some delicious PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken in the process.”
Nando's plans to fill backpacks with everything kids need to start the school year, with employees donating 67 minutes of volunteer time to cleaning up and bettering local schools in each community, to honor Mandela’s 67-year-long fight for social justice. Nando’s also will provide free meals to teachers at all the partner schools.
Born on July 18, 1918, Nelson Mandela changed South Africa and the world as he fought for equality and an end to apartheid. In honor of his life’s mission, the Nelson Mandela Foundation created the Mandela Day Initiative, inspiring others to take action every July 18th in doable, yet impactful ways.
The first Nando’s restaurant opened its doors in 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Since then, the Nando’s flame has spread to 24 countries on five continents.
