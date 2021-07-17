Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.