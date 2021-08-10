A resupply mission to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch Tuesday evening from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia Eastern Shore, and you should be able to see the rocket's exhaust from the D.C. area.
Northrop Grumman says the Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft is set to launch Aug. 10 at 5:56 p.m. from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport near Chincoteague.
The rocket's exhaust plume should be visible traveling from northeast to southeast.
The Cygnus is scheduled to rendezvous with the Space Station on Aug. 12. during the 16th commercial resupply mission launched by Northrop Grumman.
Live coverage of the Antares launch and NG-16 berthing with the station will be available on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
Online streams run between 20 and 30 seconds behind real-time, so keep that in mind if you plan to watch the coverage and then try and spot the rocket.
The NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft is named after former astronaut Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian-American astronaut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.