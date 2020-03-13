The National Cherry Blossom Festival parade has been canceled, organizers announced Friday morning.
The parade had been set for April 4.
"Ultimately, the festival is committed to continuing to embrace spring by enriching, unifying and supporting the community," said festival president and CEO Diana Mayhew. "We are looking at ways to do that over the coming weeks."
The National Park Service has moved up its peak bloom prediction for Washington's famed cherry blossoms to March 21 to March 24.
The park service defines the peak bloom date as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.
The date varies year to year, depending on weather conditions. In general, the cherry blossoms peak the last week of March or the first week of April, so this year's prediction is just about average.
This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival was scheduled to run March 20 to April 12 with more than 40 events celebrating the 3,020 cherry trees gifted by Japan to the United States in 1912 as a show of friendship.
For more information, see nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.