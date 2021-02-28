The National Hurricane Center is examining the possibility of moving the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season to earlier on the calendar in the future, as more named tropical cyclones have been forming ahead of the current June 1 start date.
“Named storms have formed prior to the official start of the hurricane season in about half of the past 10-15 years, including each of the past six years,” said Dennis Feltgen, communications and public affairs officer and meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The most recent was Tropical Storm Arthur which formed off Florida on May 16, 2020, and eventually moved over eastern North Carolina.
That was the start of the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, with 30 named storms and 12 landfalling storms in the continental United States.
“Many of the May systems are short-lived, hybrid (subtropical) systems that are now being identified because of better monitoring and policy changes that now name subtropical storms,” Feltgen said.
The World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee has proposed a request for the NHC to shift the start date of the Atlantic basin season to May 15 in 2021.
Feltgen said the center will not change when the Atlantic-basin season begins this year, but they will move up the start date of their regular tropical weather forecasts for the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and adjacent waters.
“In 2020, NHC issued 36 ‘special’ Tropical Weather Outlooks prior to June 1,” Feltgen said. “In order to provide more consistent information on the potential for late May and early June systems, NHC will now begin the routine issuance of the Atlantic TWOs on May 15, which is when routine Tropical Weather Outlooks also begin for the eastern Pacific basin.”
Feltgen said a recommendation was made at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Conference last December to assemble a team composed of members from the National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service headquarters and the regional offices this spring.
“Considerations for the team would include a determination of a quantitative threshold for adding or removing dates from the official Atlantic hurricane season,” Feltgen said. “Then, an examination would need to take place regarding the need for, and potential ramifications of, potentially moving the beginning of the hurricane season to May 15.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.