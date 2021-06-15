Army Museum Reopens 06.jpg
Buy Now

Sergeant 1st Class Shane Nickels, and Sergeant 1st Class Brooke Metrinko, with the Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps welcome visitors to The National Museum of the United States Army, which reopened today, on the Army's 246th Birthday, giving visitors a chance to see the 11 galleries and 1,400 artifacts in the region's newest national museum.

 Paul Lara

The National Museum of the United States Army reopened Monday, the Army's 246th birthday. The new museum at Fort Belvoir officially opened in November 2020, but then closed a month later due to the pandemic.

Army Museum Reopens 21.jpg
Buy Now

Spc. John Johnson, with The Old Guard, speaks with a visitor at the National Museum of the U.S. Army as it reopened today on Fort Belvoir. Admission is free, and timed tickets are available at thenmusa.org.

The museum is the first comprehensive and truly national museum to capture, display and interpret the Army's history by telling stories through the eyes of Soldiers.

Army Museum Reopens 11.jpg
Buy Now

Spc. Ryan Bahret, 43 Alpha Company, from Joint Base Fort Myer- Henderson Hall was one of many Soldiers on hand as the National Museum of the United States Army reopened today, on the Army's 246th Birthday.

Its displays and interactive-learning exhibits illustrate the Army's role in building and defending our nation, as well as Army humanitarian missions and technological and medical breakthroughs built on Army ingenuity.

In addition to the galleries and exhibits, the museum features a multisensory 300-degree theater, a rooftop garden and hundreds of historic treasures rarely or never-before-seen by the public.

Army Museum Reopens 19.jpg
Buy Now

Free, timed-entry tickets are now available through the museum's website at http://www.theNMUSA.org. All tickets must be reserved in advance online, and there is a limit of five tickets per request.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.