The National Park Service today predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms for March 27 to March 30.
The park service defines the peak bloom date as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.
The date varies year to year, depending on weather conditions. In general, the cherry blossoms peak the last week of March or the first week of April, so this year's prediction is just about average.
This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20 to April 12 with more than 40 events celebrating the 3,020 cherry trees gifted by Japan to the United States in 1912 as a show of friendship.
For more information about festival events, see nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.
