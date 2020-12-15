The National Weather Service this evening expanded a winter storm warning for tomorrow's East Coast storm to include Loudoun and Fauquier counties. But, to the disappointment of snow lovers, they've downgraded predictions for much, if any, snow for anywhere east.
The weather service says anywhere west of Interstate 81 will see primarily snow, while a mixed bag of precipitation will fall east to Interstate 95. Those east of I-95 and south of U.S. 50 will probably just see rain.
The powerful pre-winter storm is forecast to bring significant snowfall to areas north of D.C. up to New England. But, as usual for Northern Virginia, what you get depends where you are.
Winter storm to affect the region Wednesday through Wednesday night with primarily snow west of I-81, a mixed bag of precipitation east of I-81 to I-95, and mainly rain east of I-95 and south of U.S. Route 50. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/GhEZ0ICXMv— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 15, 2020
The threat of snow prompted school officials in Prince William, Loudoun and Fauquier counties to close school Wednesday, though all are in mostly-virtual hybrid models with reduced students and staff in buildings.
Due to forecast of inclement weather all Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.— PWCS (@PWCSNews) December 15, 2020
Schools and offices are closed.
Virtual classes are canceled.
Fairfax County schools declared tomorrow a virtual learning for all students, and said school building work spaces are not available.
The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and state-maintained roads Tuesday, and said trucks would be staging along roads tonight, ready to plow snow and treat roads as precipitation begins.
If it does snow, it will be the first significant snowfall of the season for the D.C. area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.