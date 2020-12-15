StormTotalSnowWeb1_PM_1215.png

National Weather Service probable snow/rain forecast 

The National Weather Service this evening expanded a winter storm warning for tomorrow's East Coast storm to include Loudoun and Fauquier counties. But, to the disappointment of snow lovers, they've downgraded predictions for much, if any, snow for anywhere east.

The weather service says anywhere west of Interstate 81 will see primarily snow, while a mixed bag of precipitation will fall east to Interstate 95. Those east of I-95 and south of U.S. 50 will probably just see rain.

The powerful pre-winter storm is forecast to bring significant snowfall to areas north of D.C. up to New England. But, as usual for Northern Virginia, what you get depends where you are.

The threat of snow prompted school officials in Prince William, Loudoun and Fauquier counties to close school Wednesday, though all are in mostly-virtual hybrid models with reduced students and staff in buildings.

Fairfax County schools declared tomorrow a virtual learning for all students, and said school building work spaces are not available.

The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and state-maintained roads Tuesday, and said trucks would be staging along roads tonight, ready to plow snow and treat roads as precipitation begins.

If it does snow, it will be the first significant snowfall of the season for the D.C. area.

