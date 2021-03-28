The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the D.C through 9 p.m.
A cold front moving eastward is expected to bring some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and possible isolated tornadoes. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
The weather service has also issued a wind advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. Monday for sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. The advisory covers Arlington, Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.