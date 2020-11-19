Due to rising regional and national cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Smithsonian museums, including the National Zoo, will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23.
The closures impact the eight Smithsonian facilities in the Washington, D.C., region that had reopened to the public to date.
"Due to the changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time," Smithsonian officials said in a news release.
The institution’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff, the release said.
"We will use this time to reassess, monitor and explore additional risk-mitigation measures," officials said. "We are closely monitoring guidance from local governments, public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
For updates, visit museum websites or follow the Smithsonian on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @smithsonian for updates. Visitors who had reserved timed-entry passes to visit at a future date are being contacted directly.
While the museums are closed, the public is invited to explore the Smithsonian’s online resources by visiting www.si.edu for more information on virtual exhibitions, online collections and educational resources.
