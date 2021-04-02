The Nationals say their season-opening, three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed due to several Washington players testing positive for COVID-19.
Thursday night's game was already postponed and now games set for this weekend at Nationals Park are also postponed.
At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.
General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday a fourth player has been deemed a “likely positive.”
April 1, 2021
