After June 10, Nationals Park will be operating at full capacity. And when the Washington Nationals return home to D.C. on Friday for an nine-game homestand, fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 won't have to wear a mask.
The moves follow D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's Monday announcement that she is lifting capacity requirements and relaxing face mask rules across the city.
The park's new face covering policy allows those who are fully vaccinated, meaning you are two weeks past your final shot, to attend upcoming games without wearing any face covering.
Ticketed fans who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Fans can visit nationals.com/WelcomeHome for more information regarding acceptable face coverings at the ballpark.
The Nationals say tickets are now on sale to the general public for all home games between May 21 and 30, when Nationals Park will operate at 36% capacity. Tickets start at $14 and fans who are interested in purchasing tickets in pods of 1-6 people should visit nationals.com/Tickets2021.
The Nationals are partnering with the D.C. Department of Health to host two vaccination events at Nationals Park during the upcoming homestand.
Before the games on Friday May 21 and Sunday May 23 against the Orioles, the Department of Health will be stationed right outside Nationals Park to offer free Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone from D.C., Maryland, or Virginia who would like to be vaccinated, even if you aren’t going to the game.
The event will run from 4 to 8 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday. No appointment is needed to get a vaccine.
The event will take place on the corner of 1st St and Potomac Ave, near the grand staircase at First Base Gate (where the First St. Party Tent was located).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.