D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a Saturday afternoon parade to celebrate the world champion Washington Nationals.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW, proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW with a team rally.
Fans attending the parade are encouraged to:
- Text “NATS” to 888-777 to receive text alerts on safety, transit, and weather updates from the District about the parade.
- Leave your car at home - take Metro or the many other public transit options as parking will be extremely limited near the route.
- Use #FightFinished on social media.
- Visit sportscapital.dc.gov for the latest information.
To ensure the celebration is a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the Bowser Administration is coordinating service and logistical operations across multiple District agencies.
