A gun-show promoter on Thursday morning lost a lawsuit filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court seeking an exemption to state COVID-19 gathering restrictions for a large gun show this weekend at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
The "Nation's Gun Show," held by Showmasters Inc., was set to open tomorrow and continue through Sunday at the expo center. In its lawsuit, Showmasters argued it should be considered a brick and mortar business, for which there are no capacity limits enforced. The show is instead being considered an entertainment and amusement business, which limits crowd size to 25 people. In year's past the gun show has attracted up to 23,000 attendees, court documents state.
In his ruling, Judge Brett A. Kassabian noted that the country is "in the throes of a national pandemic we have not seen in over 100 years" and that "a person can unwittingly spread a virus to others with devastating results based on its asymptomatic nature."
Kassabian found the gun show is not in the public interest, but the private interest of the show's organizers.
"To allow thousands to roam unchecked during the middle of the most serious health crisis this county has suffered in the past one hundred years is not in the public interest," he said.
In a Facebook post, Showmasters said the show is canceled.
"We are very sorry for the incredible financial burden and terrible inconvenience this is inflicting on all involved," organizers said.
Organizers had already received a go-ahead from the Fairfax County Health Department, which said the show could operate as a brick and mortar, and therefore not curb attendance. But state Attorney General Mark Herring stepped in to close "all similar venues in the state."
"We fought back and went to court at great expense and lost. We respectfully disagree with the judges opinion," organizers said.
The show's organizers say they stand to lose between $600-700,000 in gross sales. They also argued that the gun show is the largest event held at the Dulles Expo Center and was handled successfully under less restrictive Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions this August with more than 12,500 attending.
“This enormous gun show could have very quickly become a superspreader event and this win will help keep hundreds if not thousands of Virginians safe and healthy,” Herring said in a statement after the court hearing. “I’m pleased that the judge agreed that putting thousands of Virginians at risk for contracting COVID just so people could buy and sell guns at a gun show was not worth it and could have led to disastrous consequences."
(18) comments
Way to go Fairfax, not only destroy hundreds of small businesses, but also infringe on its citizens god given second amendment rights at the same time. Oh well, that’s what happens when you allow Democrats to control you.
Or, they could find a list of vendors who were going to set-up shop there, submit orders online, and do curbside pickup.
Showmasters should not have booked the event.
Should they not book anything else until Northam allows it? You think these are planned overnight?
The Dulles expo center is less then 10 minutes from the NRA headquarters.
I enjoy going to the gun show once or twice a year, but events like this are unnecessary and far more difficult to control the spread. Fairfax has over 27k cases and a 2.3% death rate. Stopping the show will certainly hurt the small businesses that rely on table revenue, in addition to the organizer. Very unfortunate.
Holding a non-essential gun show is a covid-19 spreader event and must be cancelled.
"They also argue that the gun show is the largest event held at the Dulles Expo Center and was handled successfully under less restrictive Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions this August with more than 12,500 attending." How many deaths (or even cases) have been traced to their last show in the same place held just last August? The article doesn't say, so probably none or it would have been included.
How many deaths attributed to all the riots throughout the country? Nobody is counting that either.
Dont go!
This should be a good lawsuit. If they win, other types of conventions could reclassify as "brick and mortar" to evade the public health cap.
I may be stereotyping, but the people who go to a gun show in the midst of a pandemic tend not to practice the safest hygiene standards that mitigate the transmission of the virus.
You are stereotyping, just as me saying people that enjoy locking themselves up in their homes are germaphobes.
Uh - yeah - you are definitely stereotyping there. You think gun sellers want people putting their oily, grubby hands all over the merchandise? No. It could possibly be one of the safest environments in terms of touching items, wiping them clean, etc. As for the crowds of people - supposedly masks and social distancing works like a charm, so what's the problem as long as everyone wears a mask and stays 6 feet apart? (We all know that's dumb, but still it's what our benevolent overlords tell us - so they may as well be consistent every now and then.)
Now here's a question: If this were an event that the ruling party favored (let's say some sort of protest rally inside the event center), do you think the same rules would apply?
Iwouldntgiveabean - I have the same reaction and response when the blm and antifa riot pillage and loot.
I guess the goober is just following the orders of his masters.
They are clearly targeting the second amendment and want the NRA out of VA. If they really are concerned about "super spreader" events and "following the science" like Mark Warner is, they would crack down on dog walking right now. A study was released out of University of Granada showing dog walkers have a 78% higher risk of getting COVID. Talk about super spreader. I see people walking dogs all the time. Has the governor commented on this? It is clear they are using COVID to target those who they want to control and to push their leftist agenda.
They didn't target this event, they set a general limit on gatherings. This wasn't a 2a targeting, take your tinfoil underwear off
Is it legal for the government to obstruct private enterprise or close private businesses like this? I know that the attorney general and the judge have ruled this way, but is it constitutionally legal?
I guess it’s legal under the 10th amendment as part of police powers to protect the health of the populace.
This all Trump's fault. He hid the virus from us and called it a hoax virus. How soon you deplorables forget. This country could have been under control if that lazy idiot would have done something. Ever since he lost, he has done nothing or hardly mentioned anything about the virus. He has had a meeting in five months because he don't give a crap about us. He has you deplorables not wearing masks because it is a political statement for him. You ignorant to true facts deplorables better wake the hell up and quick, cause this is no hoax and is getting worse everyday. Trump is doing everything to hinder the transition process to president elect Biden on purpose. This is how a child and immature, 5-time draft dodger and racist behaves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.