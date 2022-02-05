Flagship Carwash opened its newest location this weekend, a 65,000-square-foot facility in Ashburn.
The new location in the Commonwealth Center off Loudoun County Parkway is an indoor, climate-controlled facility offering side-by-side double wash tunnels, 22 free vacuum stations, 10 detailing bays and three dry-belt conveyors for full service interior cleaning. Start to finish, a full-service car wash is estimated to average 13 minutes.
Flagship Carwash currently operates 15 locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The Ashburn car wash will follow a “hub and spoke” model, including full service “hubs” (interior & exterior washes) surrounded by express service (exterior washes only). The new wash, across from the One Loudoun Shopping Center, will be a “hub” with several nearby “spoke” locations opening this month.
Memberships are currently valid at all Virginia locations (expanding into Maryland this year) with unlimited packages starting at only $23.99 per month.
“Flagship Carwash Centers has been a family owned and operated business since 1986, '' said owner Guy Paolozzi in a news release. “We have state-of-the-art technology, products, and chemicals as well as a dedicated workforce to serve our communities. Our mission is to produce an experience of unmatched speed, shine and service.”
Flagship Carwash Ashburn will be offering free car washes via text-in code through Feb. 28. Customers can text the keyword FLAGSHIP to text code 30400 to receive their free deluxe exterior car wash barcode to redeem at the Ashburn location, which opened Saturday.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held in coming weeks.
